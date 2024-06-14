Meet some of the Baton Rouge athletes vying for Olympic gold this summer

Baton Rouge will be in the international spotlight this summer, 225 reports.

Just shy of a dozen local athletes have already punched their tickets to the Olympic Games in Paris next month—starting July 26 and running through Aug. 11. And even more have their sights set on achieving their Olympic dreams at qualification events this month.

Former LSU track star Vernon Norwood returns to the Olympics this summer after winning gold for Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Games in the 4×400 relay and a bronze medal in the 4×400 mixed relay.

Former LSU beach volleyball players Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth, currently ranked No. 2 in the world by the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball, are also set to play in Paris this summer for Team USA.

