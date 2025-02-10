Meet Robert Stakenborghs of Advanced Microwave Imaging

Back in 2004, Baton Rouge mechanical engineer Robert Stakenborghs was working for a nuclear power company when he became fascinated by the possibilities of microwave inspection—using microwave technology in nondestructive testing.

As Business Report writes in its latest issue, Stakenborghs saw the potential of the technology beyond what his then-employer was interested in pursuing. Convinced of its use in testing composite or nonmetallic materials, he began researching the technology’s various applications on the side.

Today, Stakenborghs oversees Advanced Microwave Imaging, or AMWI, whose purpose is to create microwave inspection systems that can be used in the field.

Headquartered at LSU Innovation Park, the venture makes cutting-edge inspection systems that can detect flaws in fiberglass, balsa wood, ceramics, high-density polyethylene pipe and other materials.

