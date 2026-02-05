Meet one of the Capital Region 500: Carlos J. Guidry

Carlos Guidry, a Turner Industries mainstay since 1992, has steadily risen through the ranks, taking on roles of increasing responsibility across the company. Today, he leads construction and module fabrication, driving major expansions in Turner’s modularization efforts.

Last book I read that made an impact: Endurance: Shackleton’s Incredible Voyage, by Alfred Lansing, about the 1914-1917 expedition where Ernest Shackleton and his 28 crew members survived after their ship was crushed by Antarctic ice. It enforced my motto: To never stop.

Advice to my younger self: Stick with your core beliefs and adhere to what your parents instilled in you.

How I inspire my team: I give them goals and reward them when they accomplish them. I also let all of my team members know that if they want to move up, they need to train people to take their place.

