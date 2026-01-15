Meet one of the 500: Gordy Rush of Guaranty Media

An award-winning leader in Baton Rouge’s broadcasting industry, Gordy Rush serves as vice president and general manager of Guaranty Media, overseeing some of the region’s most influential radio stations: Eagle 98.1, 100.7 The Tiger, 104.5/104.9 ESPN Baton Rouge and Talk 107.3 FM.

Before stepping into his current role in 2010, he served as Guaranty’s director of sales for more than eight years.

If you’re a longtime LSU football fan, you might remember him from his time on the gridiron from 1988 to 1990 as a special teams player for the Tigers.

BOOK THAT MADE AN IMPACT

Linchpin, by Seth Godin. Make yourself indispensable.

MOST UNUSUAL JOB: Emcee of Miss Universe Pageant

BUCKET LIST ITEM

London. I have never been and would love to see my favorite soccer team: Tottenham.

Read the extended version of Gordy Rush’s Capital Region 500 profile.