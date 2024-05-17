Meet Meredith Hathorn, an influential woman in business

Woman’s Hospital. The Port of New Orleans. Ochsner Health. LCMC Health. The University Medical Center in New Orleans. The expansions of I-10 in Baton Rouge and the Huey P Long Bridge.

If you’re familiar with those entities, then you can appreciate the work of Meredith Hathorn, one of Business Report’s nine 2024 Influential Women in Business honorees.

As managing partner of Foley & Judell, Hathorn is focused on aspects of state tax, securities, and contract laws. She guides clients through complex financing issues to build major capital projects. In fact, she has been the lead bond attorney for major transportation-related capital improvement projects throughout Louisiana, including the aforementioned interstate and bridge.

Out of the office, Hathorn is a passionate advocate for financial literacy and supporting women in this area. She is a member and past president of the Louisiana Chapter of Women in Public Finance and a member and current president of the International Women’s Forum – Louisiana Chapter.

