Meet LSU’s new AI assistant for faculty and staff

LSU has launched a new AI assistant—MikeGPT—to assist its faculty and staff, the school announced Monday.

MikeGPT—developed by faculty, staff and students—leverages LSU’s public data to answer school-related questions and help with general tasks.

The product is a result of the school’s AI Working Groups, established in fall 2023, says Roy Haggerty, executive vice president and provost, in an announcement.

MikeGPT operates within LSU’s IT infrastructure, with access restricted to faculty and staff through a single sign-on access point. Its custom model workflow was developed by faculty and students to find answers to questions in large datasets. Results may take up to 10 seconds to generate.

Unlike ChatGPT, information inputted to and outputted by MikeGPT is not shared with OpenAI. Beta testing for the feature took place over the fall, according to past LSU Faculty Senate minutes.