    3 things to know: Kodi Guillory, president of Sustainable Design Solutions

    Before opening her civil engineering firm downtown, Kodi Guillory had always dreamt of owning her own company. 

    After building a career with both private industry and public sector experience, she opened her own firm last April, and Business Report recently interviewed the two-time LSU graduate about her life, career and favorite things to do in Baton Rouge. 

    Her favorite bite to eat? Steak and seafood at Fleming’s Steakhouse on Corporate Boulevard. 

    “On a date night, I enjoy the atmosphere at Fleming’s, as well as the ribeye and snow crab legs.”

