3 things to know: Kodi Guillory, president of Sustainable Design Solutions

Before opening her civil engineering firm downtown, Kodi Guillory had always dreamt of owning her own company.

After building a career with both private industry and public sector experience, she opened her own firm last April, and Business Report recently interviewed the two-time LSU graduate about her life, career and favorite things to do in Baton Rouge.

Her favorite bite to eat? Steak and seafood at Fleming’s Steakhouse on Corporate Boulevard.

“On a date night, I enjoy the atmosphere at Fleming’s, as well as the ribeye and snow crab legs.”

