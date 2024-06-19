Meet Capital Region pet cremator Lorenzo Bennett

Starting a pet crematory might sound unorthodox, but for Lorenzo Bennett, it was a tidy fusion of both market need and personal interests.

His Prairieville-based Four Paws Pet Cremation Service, launched in 2013, provides high-touch service and quick response times to families seeking cremation services for deceased companion animals.

As detailed in the July Business Report edition, Bennett, a lifelong animal lover with a degree in animal science, says it’s also part of his spiritual calling as an ordained Baptist minister.

Over the years, Four Paws’ client base has expanded from a single clinic in Prairieville in 2013 to more than 50 clinics across 16 Louisiana parishes and a second location in Houston.

The business also recently began serving the Woodville, Mississippi, area. It employs six workers across its Prairieville and Houston offices.

