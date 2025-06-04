Meet Baton Rouge’s next generation of interior designers

RIP to the all-white room.

So say all five of the interior designers and decorators featured we interviewed for Business Report‘s Real Estate Report.

Ranging in age from 27 to 38, these rising design stars are redefining “home” as they buck the Baton Rouge norms and lean into new tools and techniques to help clients achieve their goals.

In launching their own firms, these emerging entrepreneurs acknowledge struggling to shift from working with a larger team to, as Dan Bergeron says, “wearing all the hats.” Time management, organization and setting boundaries are all part of the challenge when trying to grow a new business. “Balancing the creative with the administrative has been a big learning curve,” adds Helene Dellocono.

An important piece of the puzzle for each of these professionals is social media, which serves as both a source of inspiration and a platform to showcase their work. Many say that a large percentage of new clients come via these channels.

In addition, specialized software allows the designers to determine furniture layouts and millwork designs as well as to easily present multiple design concept options to clients through mood boards and mockups. “Technology helps our clients visualize spaces,” says Laura Cedor.

