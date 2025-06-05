Rolfe McCollister: The new LSU president and Gov. Jeff Landry

EDITOR’S NOTE: Rolfe McCollister Jr. is a contributing columnist. The viewpoints expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Business Report or its staff.

It’s doubtful Gov. Jeff Landry understands much about how a flagship university system operates or the pressure to compete nationally for students, faculty and research funding, writes Rolfe McCollister in his current column. And, frankly, he adds, I’m not sure he cares.

Expressing skepticism about Landry’s motivations, suggesting many of his actions are driven either by politics or a thirst for power, McCollister writes that when the governor “puts his eyes on the Tigers, it’s usually to chastise a coach for not having their team on the field or court during the national anthem—regardless of whether the team happens to be praying in the locker room at that time—imposing his will to have a caged, live tiger on the Death Valley field for pregame, or calling for the firing of professors for behavior or speech he deems offensive or too political. Otherwise, it’s the University of Louisiana at Lafayette that seems to get the governor’s adoring attention.”

With the recent resignation of LSU President William Tate, the governor and board member Lee Mallet are suspected of trying to influence the selection of Tate’s successor. Many in the LSU community—alumni, donors, faculty, and likely students—fear the process will be politically manipulated rather than based on merit.

McCollister is counting on LSU Board Chair Scott Ballard and the board to conduct a transparent and inclusive national search using a qualified search firm. Such a process would help protect the institution’s integrity and secure the best leadership for its future.

The prowess of LSU, a key to our state’s economic future, is on the rise: a record-breaking freshman class, a record number of graduates, and $500 million in research funding (an increase of $200 million since 2020), alongside numerous national athletic titles. These accomplishments underscore the importance of strong, independent leadership to maintain LSU’s momentum and reputation. In a video announcing his run for governor, Landry said, “You see faces in Louisiana with worry lines deepened by concern for what’s next.”

My worry lines now, concludes McCollister, are about who will be the next president of LSU.

The column also pays tribute to Kip Holden, who recently died. The tribute celebrates Holden’s long-standing public service career, from TV reporter to councilman, legislator and Baton Rouge’s first Black mayor-president. Holden is remembered for his ability to appeal across political divides and his commitment to both business growth and underserved communities. He played a vital role in revitalizing Baton Rouge, particularly the downtown riverfront, and was instrumental in launching major infrastructure and cultural initiatives, including the Greenlight Road program and efforts to support the film industry. While acknowledging his imperfections, the author emphasizes Holden’s enduring optimism and vision for Baton Rouge as a thriving city. His legacy is portrayed as one of dedication, inclusivity and civic pride. The piece concludes with heartfelt condolences to Holden’s wife, Lois, and his family.

Finally, McCollister claims that House Bill 693, backed by Landry, seeks to weaken ethics and campaign finance oversight in Louisiana, thereby reducing transparency and shielding officials from scrutiny. Critics argue it favors politicians, limits investigations, and keeps the public uninformed—further eroding ethical standards in state governance.

