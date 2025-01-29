McCollister: St. George better get it right

New Baton Rouge Mayor Sid Edwards and interim St. George Mayor Dustin Yates must still negotiate a deal on what services the city-parish government will provide to the new city and a settlement to the much-debated tax-revenue allocation. However, a new internal controversy erupted over the proposed salaries for the mayor and city council of St. George.

A packed room saw emotions run hot and accusations fly when salaries of $175,000 for the mayor and $44,000 for the council members were proposed.

In the end, while there were slight reductions ($160,000 and $36,000, respectively) for this city of 86,000, frustrations linger. However, I see other issues yet to be discussed that could threaten the passage of the city charter—not to mention the election of the council and mayor on March 29. Qualifying starts today and I expect we’ll see challengers to the appointees.

I am told St. George plans to follow Central’s model and privatize the city operations using a firm like IBTS, a nonprofit with professionals. Mayor Wade Evans says he’s “very satisfied” with IBTS. Because of the arrangement, Central’s local government has but five employees, including the mayor.

The head of IBTS locally runs the operation and effectively acts as “city manager.” The Central mayor makes around $88,000, but there is no city manager position with salary allocation.

Frisco, Texas, with a population of 230,000, is the fastest-growing city in America and has used a professional city manager for 35 years. This person runs the whole show and earns $375,000. The Frisco mayor makes $800 a month and is up for a raise to $1,500. The council members get $700 monthly, which may increase to $1,200.

Now compare that to what St. George is doing.

St. George leaders seem confused. Are they going with the privatized model like Central—or a city manager model? It sounds like they are trying to do both, which will result in too many chefs in the kitchen. Paying six-figure salaries for a mayor and a city manager and then hiring a firm with a well-paid project manager to run the city operations? That is THREE BIG SALARIES for a city aiming to be efficient. What other cities run this way? Aside from the salaries, what are each person’s responsibilities? Who’s in charge?

I can see why many folks were upset with current city leaders—and they still have questions to answer for residents and voters. As qualifying opens for the elections, the governance model and the salaries will undoubtedly be significant issues for voters.

The St. George sales pitch was a new city going in a new direction. Are those seeking leadership public servants who get it—or just more politicians? As the Home Rule Charter is currently written, I would vote “NO.”

In his column, McCollister also addresses the Central mayor’s thoughts on pulling out of BREC; the CATS strike and idea of privatization; the best use of City Park in the snow; holding law enforcement accountable; and the alarming No. 1 ranking for Louisiana. Read the full column here. Send comments to editors@businessreport.com.