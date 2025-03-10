Mayors along the Mississippi River are lobbying for funding to battle flooding

As annual snowmelt is making its way south, flood warnings are in effect for much of the lower Mississippi basin once again. Mayors of cities along the Mississippi River have experienced increased flooding, heavier rainfall and more frequent droughts in recent years, and now they’re lobbying Congress for help, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Members of Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative traveled to Washington last week to ask leaders to support funding for flood control programs and shipping infrastructure along America’s largest river. While the MRCTI is not shying away from using words like “climate” and “resilience” in their policy goals, its members are uncertain how much federal support they can count on, given recent government cutbacks.

“We have learned recently to temper our expectations and look more aspirationally to how we can achieve these goals,” said Mitch Reynolds, mayor of LaCrosse, Wisconsin, and co-chair of MRCTI, during a press conference Thursday.

Flaggs hopes focusing on the economic value of the river and its bipartisan business interests will “make certain that our voice is heard.”

