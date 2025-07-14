Mayor Edwards is attending Harvard’s city leadership program

Mayor Sid Edwards has been tapped for the ninth class of the Bloomberg Harvard Leadership Initiative, a professional management training program.

Edwards joins 47 mayors from 17 countries to participate in the program established by Bloomberg Philanthropies, Harvard Kennedy School and Harvard Business School. The initiative aims to support mayors and senior municipal officials by providing resources and knowledge to address local challenges, improve operations, and better serve their communities.

Since its launch in 2017, the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative has provided training to 359 mayors and over 635 senior municipal officials across 41 countries. Former Mayor Sharon Weston Broome was a member of the inaugural class in 2017.

The initiative offers classroom, virtual, and field-based learning to help leaders strengthen data use, foster cross-sector collaboration, and address community needs more effectively.

After completing the nine-month program, municipalities can access additional resources, including training opportunities for staff in areas such as economic development, civic engagement, human resources, negotiation, and procurement.