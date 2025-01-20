Mastering 2025: The AI Revolution is getting real

A handful of forward-thinking Baton Rouge-area companies have quickly overcome any initial trepidations and are taking deep dives into the world of artificial intelligence. They’re finding particular value in the use of large language models, or LLMs, for managing voluminous amounts of data, Business Report writes in its latest cover package.

Our Lady of the Lake Health, for example, is set to launch its own internal AI platform in early 2025 that will enable it to search through mountains of insurance provider documents, reducing search times from hours or days to mere minutes. BASF’s Geismar plant is on a similar timeline as it readies to launch its own AI product that will allow it to search through millions of site-specific documents in record time.

Both applications were born out of a unique collaboration between LSU and the business community, whereby students and businesses work together in a classroom setting to develop customized LLM models that solve specific, real-world problems.

