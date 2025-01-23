Mastering 2025: Executives can no longer ignore mental health and wellness

As mental health awareness continues to grow and mental health resources become more accessible, there is a growing expectation for business executives to support their employees’ mental health and wellness in the workplace, Business Report writes in its latest cover package.

More than three-quarters of employees say supervisors, HR and senior leadership should be responsible for helping employees feel comfortable discussing mental health at work, according to a 2024 survey by the National Alliance of Mental Illness and global market research firm Ipsos.

“The stigma is being removed from mental health issues,” says Success Labs partner Melissa Thompson. “Therapy used to be a last resort when you were at the breaking point. Now it’s more preventive. Just like a workout needs to happen consistently, so does any kind of therapy or coaching around whatever you’re facing.”

Read more from Business Report’s cover package.