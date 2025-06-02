Market shift: Goodbye cubicles, hello condos

The U.S. office market has reached a major turning point, with more space being demolished or converted than built for the first time in at least 25 years, CNBC writes.

Some 23.3 million square feet of office space in the 58 largest U.S. markets is slated for removal before the end of the year, compared to 12.7 million square feet of new construction, according to new data from CBRE Group. The shift reflects long-term changes driven by remote work, with vacancy rates still near record highs at 19%.

This contraction could help stabilize the sector, easing vacancy rates and supporting rents, particularly for prime Class A spaces. Office leasing activity rose 18% in Q1 2024 year over year, and net absorption has been positive for four consecutive quarters. Developers are also preparing 85 million square feet for future conversion, often into residential units. Since 2016, such conversions have created about 33,000 apartments and condos, with another 43,500 units in progress.

Analysts say removing obsolete office space could boost neighborhood vibrancy and improve market health, though full recovery will take time.

