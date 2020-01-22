Mardi Gras on the Potomac River kicks off this week 

It’s that time of year when Louisiana’s balance of political power is transferred to Washington, D.C., where every statewide official and congressman will be and where the Capitol Hilton Hotel changes the sign over its bar to the “65th Parish.”

The Mystic Krewe of Louisianians will oversee the 72nd Washington Mardi Gras this week, where pageantry, politics and power meet and mix, The News Star reports.

“There will probably be enough elected officials here to constitute a quorum for every major government body Louisiana has right now,” says Jeremy Alford, LaPolitics publisher.

And since Louisiana’s political elite make the journey, those who seek their favor follow.

“It’s really the only time other than a governor’s inauguration that this many elected officials and business leaders and lobbyists get together in one location,” says former Republican Congressman Rodney Alexander, now a lobbyist.

This year’s festivities begin Thursday with the Louisiana ALIVE reception followed by Friday Festival and Saturday’s Mardi Gras Ball. All events take place at the Hilton. Read the full story.