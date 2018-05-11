After many delays, Paul Elio says: Buy my three-wheel car in 2019

Count on it, Paul Elio declared today: His much delayed three-wheel vehicle—once touted as the salvation of the shuttered General Motors plant in Shreveport—will be available for purchase in about 18 months.

As The Shreveport Times reports, Elio says his company, Elio Motors, is close to solving the financing difficulties that have stalled production of his vehicle multiple times since announcing his plan in 2013.

The Elio Motors CEO has said as much before, prompting skepticism among elected officials and citizens about whether the Elio three-wheeler, and Elio’s prediction of hiring 1,500 workers, were for real.

Elio also expressed confidence at a press conference exactly one year ago—on May 11, 2017.

“I feel very confident with what I know today that we’re going to get this off the ground,” he said a year ago.

This time is different, Elio says.

