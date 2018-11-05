AN URGENT MESSAGE ABOUT THIS NEWSLETTER

It’s important that you know the domain for Daily Report has changed. Make sure Daily Report keeps arriving in your inbox with just a few simple steps. Get more information.

Made in Baton Rouge: Local businesses are selling their products around the globe

Daily Report Staff
November 5, 2018

In 225’s latest cover story, the magazine dives into the stories of Baton Rouge companies who’ve managed to grow their businesses in Louisiana and beyond.

The magazine profiles 20 such companies, proving that entrepreneurs don’t have to live in a place like New York or Los Angeles to put their products on the map. There’s Haspel, which created the seersucker suit more than 100 years ago and continues to sell the line nationwide through it’s website; City of Central Linwood Handcrafted, which is finding success in selling artisan cutting boards globally; and Ferrara Fire Apparatus, which is producing tankers right here in the Capital Region to help firefighters save lives around the country.

Read about these and other companies here.

There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!