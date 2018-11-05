Made in Baton Rouge: Local businesses are selling their products around the globe

In 225’s latest cover story, the magazine dives into the stories of Baton Rouge companies who’ve managed to grow their businesses in Louisiana and beyond.

The magazine profiles 20 such companies, proving that entrepreneurs don’t have to live in a place like New York or Los Angeles to put their products on the map. There’s Haspel, which created the seersucker suit more than 100 years ago and continues to sell the line nationwide through it’s website; City of Central Linwood Handcrafted, which is finding success in selling artisan cutting boards globally; and Ferrara Fire Apparatus, which is producing tankers right here in the Capital Region to help firefighters save lives around the country.

