Lyons Specialty Company tripling warehouse space, doubling office space

Lyons Specialty Company is tripling its warehouse space and doubling its office space, giving the Port Allen-based company room to expand operations and hire more people.

Lyons, a wholesale distributor of a range of products to convenience stores, restaurants and grocers, started the expansion projects a year ago.

The new office building, ready in the next two weeks, adds 7,500 square feet of office space for the company. The warehouse, which is growing by 55,000 square feet, should be finished by the end of the summer.

The company moved into its current office in 1999, but has since outgrown the space. “We knew we needed to expand, we knew it was on our horizon,” says spokesperson Emily Wharton. “It’s a good problem to have.”