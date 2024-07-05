Luxury pet hotel brand eyeing site for its first Baton Rouge location

K9 Resorts, a luxury pet hotel brand, is looking to open its first Louisiana location at the corner of Jefferson Highway and Corporate Boulevard, according to public records.

Local attorney Tommy Pittenger filed an application with the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission to have the former Rite Aid property—which has been essentially vacant since 2018—rezoned so that it can accommodate the pet hotel, according to the application.

Pittenger declined to comment prior to this afternoon’s publication deadline.

The Planning Commission is expected to consider the item at its August meeting.

K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel was launched in New Jersey in 2005 and has since expanded to more than 40 locations, mostly along the East Coast.