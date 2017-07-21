Luxury apartments going vertical near Juban Crossing

A development group is bringing a new, $25 million luxury apartment complex to Denham Springs near Juban Crossing, with construction set to begin in the coming weeks.

Baton Rouge-based CST Land Developers is developing the 144-unit project, which will be called The Palms at Juban Lakes. The 16-acre site is on Buddy Ellis Road, around a mile from the Juban interchange, nestled between two other apartment complexes developed by CST: the Crossing Apartments and the Village at Juban Lakes.

“The demographics are very positive, the area is growing very fast and there’s the Juban Crossing shopping center right across the road,” CST Principal Tom Delahaye says. “We’ve had success with all the complexes there.”

The Palms will be a “high end market rate” complex, according to CST. Rates will be $1,155 for a one-bedroom apartment, $1,355 for a two-bedroom and $1,455 for a three-bedroom.

The apartments are scheduled to be completed next summer, and will feature a traditional three story garden-style walk up building.

The apartment project comes as more restaurants are preparing to open at Juban Crossing. Stroubes Grille, a hybrid of Stroubes steakhouse and Capital City Grill downtown, is set for a fall opening. Walk On’s Bistreaux & Bar and several other tenants have come back after the flood.

Delahaye says none of CST’s apartments in the area flooded, and the Crossing Apartments is around 98% occupancy. CST sold the Village at Juban Lakes complex.

—Sam Karlin