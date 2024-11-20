LSU’s Jay Johnson shares his secrets for building a dream team in business

Building successful teams in sports or business takes work.

In the latest episode of Business Report’s Strictly Business, LSU Baseball Coach Jay Johnson shared his expertise on building successful teams, drawing from his experience leading LSU to multiple championships with strategies that can carry over to business.

Johnson discussed the importance of preparation, leadership and maintaining focus amidst external pressures.

He also emphasized the value of mentorship, accountability, and a supportive environment for high-performing individuals.

“My dad was an outstanding football and track coach at the high school level,” Johnson says. “Honestly, every day of my childhood was like waking up and going to a clinic in leadership and high expectations. That’s where my foundation was born.”

In case you missed it here are some other key takeaways from the conversation.

Key traits to look for in someone that signals they’ll be successful in a competitive environment

Johnson says it is important to get to know the person and understand them. During the recruiting process, he checks with previous coaches to find out how players respond when they face adversity.

“You have to do your homework, but nobody’s perfect,” Johnson says.

The biggest mistakes leaders make when trying to build a high-performing team

Coach says it’s essential for leaders to focus on the purpose.

“I think if it’s to drive your ego or your success, you’re going to fail,” he says. “In leadership, you’re taking responsibility for a number of things that are actually out of your control, but you have to take responsibility for them. If your ego is driving you, it’s not going to work. If the leadership is about how can I positively impact everybody in my organization, then I think you’re on to something.”

