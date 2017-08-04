LSU’s handbag policy presented clear business opportunity for local designer

When LSU rolled out a new policy allowing attendees of sporting events to only bring clear handbags no larger than 12-6-12 inches into Tiger Stadium, Anu Mehrotra saw an opportunity.

As 225 details in its current issue, Mehrotra is the founder of a line of see-through handbags called Fluke Clear Bags.

The bags—made of genuine premium leather and crease-free vinyl strung from an alloy chain—are designed specifically to meet LSU’s clear bag guidelines. They even come in a variety of colors and styles—ranging from round to rectangular, tote and backpack.

“I asked my brother, who owns a leather goods manufacturing factor in Mumbai, India, to design and make a few clear bags samples keeping the NFL and NCAA clear bag policy guidelines in mind,” she says. “Together we came up with some trendy, fun bags in six different styles that are very appealing to boutique customers.”

The bags wholesale for $22 to $45. To date, Mehrotra has sold more than 3,000 wholesale to retail outlets in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama. Locally, they can be found at boutiques like Frock Candy, The Boutique, Zza Nail Boutique, Simply Chic, SoSis, Hemline and Courty & Layne.

