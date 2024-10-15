LSU’s Garrett Runion on how to improve your mindset in golf 

Improving your golf game isn’t just about perfecting your swing—it’s also about cultivating the right mindset.

For the latest issue, Business Report got insights from LSU women’s golf coach Garrett Runion, who has led the Tigers through a five-year period of national prominence, for his tips for sharpening both your mental and physical approach to the game.

Runion says to set “process goals,” short-term goals that help you achieve a larger goal by breaking that larger goal down into smaller, more manageable steps. For example, to sharpen your golf game, you could set small goals like “I want to get my putts under 30 per round” or “I want to hit more greens.”

