LSU’s credit card spending draws attention of state inspector general 

Louisiana’s state inspector general will investigate LSU’s use of taxpayer-funded purchasing cards after a report found the university accounted for roughly one-third of the more than $1.18 billion in state credit card spending over six years, The Center Square writes.

LSU alone has issued more than 4,000 cards and rang up $383 million since 2020, including millions for hotels, flights, Airbnb stays, ride shares and even $30,000 for ChatGPT subscriptions. In 2025, the university spent $69.6 million across 133,000 transactions, about one-quarter of it taxpayer funded.

The review comes as Gov. Jeff Landry’s fiscal responsibility initiative targets potential waste. While LSU officials say expenses support the university’s mission and are audited internally, critics question whether existing oversight and the school’s operational autonomy provide enough external scrutiny.

The Center Square has the full story.