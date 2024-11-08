LSU tiger provider has a history mistreatment citations―and animal escapes

After months of brainstorming, Gov. Jeff Landry and other supporters have found a live tiger to attend this Saturday’s LSU-Alabama game. But officials are remaining tightlipped on who will be responsible if something should go wrong, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Landry and Surgeon General Ralph Abraham have pushed to return a live mascot to the sidelines of Tiger Stadium, and eventually found Omar Bradley, a 1.5-year-old tiger that’s being transported from Florida for the game.

As reported by WBRZ-TV, the tiger is being supplied by Mitchel Kalmanson, who has a long history of federal citations for mistreating animals and has two reported escapes.

Kalmanson owns several businesses in Florida, including an exotic animal talent agency, which leases live tigers and other animals for circuses and events, and he runs a company that sells liability insurance for exotic animal appearances. The Illuminator left a message with Kalmanson’s office which has not yet been returned.

LSU spokesmen Todd Woodward and Zach Labbé have not responded to four emails sent since Wednesday afternoon requesting comment about who will be responsible for the tiger and any insurance necessary for his appearance. Kate Kelly, a spokeswoman for the governor, declined an initial request for comment and has not responded to messages asking about who is paying for the insurance or whether Landry knew of Kalmanson’s history.

It is unknown whether taxpayers or private donors will fund the insurance and other costs related to the tiger.

Some 8,000 people have signed a petition on change.org entitled condemning the plan.

