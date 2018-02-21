LSU task force recommends sweeping changes for Greek system oversight

An LSU task force today proposed sweeping changes to the university system’s oversight of fraternities and sororities, including reviewing leases of LSU property by Greek organizations for risk management as well as requiring chapters to have a written policy banning hard alcohol and kegs.

The recommendations were put forth by the President’s Task Force on Greek Life, an 11-member panel established after the death last fall of 18-year-old Max Gruver—a freshman who pledged the Phi Delta Theta fraternity—in what police say was a hazing incident.

The task force’s final report recommends changes in six areas: university policies, organization policies, accountability and oversight, new member recruitment, education and training, and social activities. LSU President F. King Alexander has received the report and is reviewing it, the university says.

Other recommendations include developing a specific definition for hazing, uniform code infractions, refining policies regarding the consumption of alcohol and care of on-campus houses. Greek organizations also would be required to develop a comprehensive accountability program and establish minimum job requirements for house managers.

Socially, the task force recommends limiting attendance to Greek social events by nonmembers and requiring all tailgating to be done at chapter houses.

Gruver died at a Baton Rouge hospital in September after being found unresponsive at an LSU fraternity house. He had consumed a large quantity of alcohol during an initiation game called “Bible Study,” in which pledges were allegedly forced to drink if they incorrectly answered questions about the fraternity, according to published reports. Ten individuals were charged in connection with his death, and the national Phi Delta Theta fraternity shuttered the LSU chapter.

Alexander formed the task force in the wake of Gruver’s death, directing the panel to review the culture and policies governing sororities and fraternities.

The task force identified three problem areas contributing to the challenges and issues facing LSU and its Greek community: hazing, sexual violence and alcohol/drug abuse.

The behaviors did not develop in a vacuum, the report says, but developed over time as the result of numerous factors, including inconsistent engagement by Greek alumni who could provide oversight, lack of personal responsibility among fraternity members and ineffective university policies, among other things.

See the full report.