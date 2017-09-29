LSU to require freshmen to live on campus next fall

Most first-year students at LSU will be required to live on campus starting next fall, when the school makes the long-discussed jump to join other SEC schools in adding a residency requirement.

“We just think it’s long overdue,” says Jose Aviles, associate vice president of enrollment management at LSU. “The institution spent the better part of the last two years in deep thought and reflection” about the move.

Another factor driving the move: LSU now has enough housing stock on campus to handle the influx of freshmen, says Jason Droddy, LSU’s executive director of policy and external affairs. Construction is currently underway on Spruce Hall, a 421-bed residence hall on the north end of campus that will add the final capacity for the new first-year students.

Most SEC schools, along with several Louisiana institutions, have a residency requirement. LSU officials cite research that shows students have more success in their classes if they live on campus.

“There is ample evidence that students that live on campus tend to be more engaged,” Droddy says. “That engagement improves performance in the classroom.”

There will be several exemptions to the rule, says Steve Waller, assistant vice president for residential life and housing. For instance, military veterans, students with children or spouses, students over 21 and those living with their parents within in a 50-mile radius will be able to opt out of the requirement to live on campus.

While around 65% of freshmen live on campus now, according to Waller, the move is expected to bring 80% of first-year students on campus after exemptions are factored in. Based on the fall 2017 freshmen class, that would be more than 1,000 additional students on LSU’s campus.

The decision coincides with LSU’s effort to increase housing options on and near campus. The first phase of the Nicholson Gateway project, a 28-acre mixed use project near Tiger Stadium, will be completed next fall, bringing more than 1,500 upper class and graduate beds. LSU has received bond approval on phase two of that effort, a large-scale renovation, demolition and building of on-campus residence halls.

—Sam Karlin