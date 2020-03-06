LSU names new vice president of legal affairs and general counsel 

Attorney Winston G. DeCuir Jr. has been named the LSU vice president of legal affairs and general counsel. DeCuir formerly served as a partner in the law firm of DeCuir, Clark & Adams in Baton Rouge. DeCuir’s hiring was approved at today’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

The vice president of legal affairs and general counsel is the chief legal adviser to the LSU president and Board of Supervisors. Duties include review of legal contracts and legal matters, and preparing reports and rendering advice and counsel on matters pending before the board, including changes in board by-laws, proposed projects at LSU campuses and pending or active litigation involving the university.

At DeCuir, Clark & Adams LLP, DeCuir’s practice was primarily advising public universities, charter schools and other agencies in labor and employment disputes, governance, public meetings and procurement. For the past 16 years, he has served as counsel to both the University of Louisiana System and the Southern University System. His litigation experience involves handling cases in state and federal courts with an emphasis in defending employment litigation and federal civil rights violations. Read the full announcement.