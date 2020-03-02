LSU monitoring for coronavirus spread, cancels spring trip to China

An LSU student who was recently studying in China has completed her self-quarantine to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and has returned to the Baton Rouge campus, says LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard.

LSU officials are closely monitoring the international spread of the virus, says Ballard, adding that the Student Health Center and LSU Emergency Operations Center are heading efforts. With Gov. John Bel Edwards’ announcement today about the development of a state task force, Ballard says the school will likely take directives from the group, as well as from the Louisiana Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Friday, the school cancelled a planned trip to China this semester, noting in a message to affected students that no other programs or trips have been called off. The university also released a message to students on Saturday, outlining symptoms of the illness and reiterating that the institution was monitoring the situation.

Unclear is how the spread of the virus could affect future sporting events. Over the weekend, the National College Players Association released a public statement urging the NCAA and affiliated schools to consider hosting athletic events, including the upcoming March Madness basketball tournament, without an audience.

“In the wake of the emerging coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA and its colleges should take precautions to protect college athletes,” the group wrote in a public statement Saturday. “In regard to the NCAA’s March Madness tournament and other athletic events, there should be a serious discussion about holding competitions without an audience present. … The NCAA and its colleges must act now, there is no time to waste.”

Robert Munson, LSU senior associate athletic director, was unable to be reached for more information before this afternoon’s deadline, but Ballard says the school will likely follow the recommendations issued by the NCAA and SEC. The SEC released a statement this morning saying that it had not modified any sporting event schedules because of the virus.

“The SEC office remains in communication with our members as we all monitor the latest information from public health officials,” the statement reads.