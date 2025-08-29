LSU law school dean to step down

LSU announced Friday that Alena Allen will step down as dean of the LSU law school at the end of the academic year, according to the Louisiana Illuminator.

Allen, who became the first woman and first Black person to lead the school when she was appointed in July 2023, will remain at LSU as a full-time faculty member.

Interim LSU Provost Troy Blanchard says the university will conduct a national search for Allen’s successor, who is expected to begin at the end of the spring 2026 semester.

Allen is the fourth high-profile Black administrator to leave their position at LSU this year. Former President William Tate left in June to take the top job at Rutgers University.

In January, the university’s first Black general counsel, Winston DeCuir, stepped down and accepted a one-year faculty role at the law school. Kimberly Lewis, LSU’s chief administrative officer, was asked to resign in February and later joined Tate at Rutgers.

