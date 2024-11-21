LSU launches a new minor for future developers

Three LSU departments have partnered up to offer a new academic minor for those with aspirations for development.

Students who complete the Real Estate Design, Construction, and Development minor will learn about sustainable real estate development principles, commercial real estate finance and urban planning and design. Students will also study construction methodology and management processes, as well as public-private sector relationships.

“This new minor will appeal to students in related disciplines, as well as those from other majors who have a strong professional interest or career goals in real estate development, architecture, urban planning, construction management, or finance,” says Marwan Ghandour, Director of the LSU School of Architecture.

The program is an interdisciplinary collaboration between the LSU School of Architecture, Burt S. Turner Depart­ment of Construction Management, and the Department of Fi­nance.

Learn more about the new minor.