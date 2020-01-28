LSU launches interdisciplinary program 

LSU today announced it is establishing the School of Collaborative Academic Programs, or SCAP, a multi-college, interdisciplinary program bridging faculty expertise across disciplines for undergraduate, graduate and online students.

This initiative was unanimously approved by the LSU Board of Supervisors during the October 2019 meeting.

The school, housed in the Office of Academic Affairs, will operate under the executive leadership of a program director who will partner with deans from three of the academic colleges. The school will be governed by its policy committee, which includes representation from all the academic disciplinary colleges on campus.

Through this program, faculty will have the opportunity to integrate course work and curriculum that is increasingly demanded in the marketplace. It requires the convergence of knowledge that utilizes the strengths of more than one school or college.

Another member of the policy committee, Prosanta Chakrabarty, associate professor and curator of fishes in the College of Science, says that this opportunity has not existed at LSU nor does it exist at many universities.

“It’s 2020—there are cross-disciplinary jobs that did not exist even 10 years ago, and LSU is now ready to provide the degrees to fill the workforce of the future,” Chakrabarty says.

The school is currently seeking applications for the program director position. Read the full announcement.