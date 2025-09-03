LSU launches Energy Institute to strengthen research, industry partnerships

LSU has launched its Energy Institute, an interdisciplinary research hub aimed at strengthening the university’s leadership and impact in energy research, natural resource management and innovation.

The institute is part of LSU’s Scholarship First Agenda, which identifies energy as one of five core research priorities critical to Louisiana and the nation. It also builds on the work of the Institute for Energy Innovation, the Center for Energy Studies, the Louisiana Geological Survey and the LSU-led FUEL team.

The new institute is expected to play a central role in how LSU collaborates with industry, communities, donors, and state and federal agencies.

“As Louisiana’s flagship research university, LSU is committed to organizing our efforts in ways that maximize impact and reflect institutional priorities,” says Robert Twilley, LSU vice president of research and economic development. “The LSU Energy Institute will provide a platform for faculty across multiple colleges and disciplines to collaborate on solutions to Louisiana’s most pressing energy and environmental challenges.”

The Energy Institute will bring together and expand several longstanding programs, including the Center for Energy Studies, the Louisiana Geological Survey and a variety of externally funded projects. That includes advanced energy research launched by the LSU Institute for Energy Innovation, which was made possible through a $25 million investment from Shell.

As LSU’s flagship unit for energy, the institute will enhance the university’s capacity to integrate interdisciplinary research and policy with Louisiana’s energy economy and environmental goals.

“The reorganization of LSU energy efforts into this institute reflects both a long-standing legacy of service and a renewed vision for the future of energy research in Louisiana,” says Greg Upton, interim director of the LSU Energy Institute and executive director of the Center for Energy Studies. “It’s about building on 40 years of trusted work while expanding our capacity to innovate, support decision makers and serve the people of our state.”

The institute will serve as a hub for faculty, students, industry and public agencies working at the intersection of energy technology, resource economics, environmental protection and policy. By incorporating the Louisiana Geological Survey, the institute will strengthen the university’s role in providing critical data and analysis to support state planning and hazard assessment.

The institute will also advance competitive research in areas such as energy systems resilience, carbon management and economic opportunity. These investments reflect LSU’s broader goal of translating research into real-world impact while fueling new jobs and technologies to drive Louisiana’s energy future.