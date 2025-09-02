LSU isn’t documenting most of its student-athlete exit interviews

LSU isn’t recording complaints from student-athletes in most of its athletic programs, raising concerns about the university’s compliance with NCAA rules, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Louisiana Illuminator and Tiger Rag asked for five years of student-athlete exit interviews in a public records request. Those interviews, required of all NCAA Division I schools, are designed to give student-athletes an opportunity to provide feedback on their school’s sports programs.

LSU, however, did not document a single interview for most teams during the five-year period.

A spokesperson for LSU athletics says LSU is in fact complying with the NCAA’s exit interview bylaw but that the NCAA doesn’t require that interviews be documented.

A review of the 64 exit interviews obtained through the aforementioned public records request reveals complaints about both facilities and coaches, including several allegations of bullying and intimidation by diving and swimming coaches.

Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.