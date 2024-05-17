LSU investing in 27 faculty research projects

LSU Provost’s Fund for Innovation in Research is investing $1.2 million to fund 27 projects at the university, the school has announced.

The investment is part of the second round of Big Idea seed grants, the largest internal funding program in LSU history.

The fund was launched last year to provide seed funding for faculty and to support research programs likely to attract external support and federal funding to the university and the state.

The projects include exploring ways to restore river deltas and protect coastlines by leveraging the land-building capabilities of soil-microbe plant ecosystems, and the development of new treatments for drug-resistant cancers.

The projects will engage 65 faculty members across nine colleges and schools at the Baton Rouge campus, collaborating with LSU athletics, LSU AgCenter, Pennington Biomedical Research Center and LSU Health New Orleans.

The Provost’s Fund aims to provide seed funding to transform new ideas into nationally competitive research programs. In addition to the Big Idea grants, the Provost’s Fund also awards faculty travel grants, research and creative activity support, and seminar and collaborator support.

