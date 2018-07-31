LSU gets $10M to protect small businesses against cyber attacks

LSU’s Stephenson Technologies Corporation, an applied research corporation, received a $10 million award to help improve cyber security resilience in the region by helping small businesses proactively defend themselves against cyber threats, according to an LSU announcement.

The money, from the U.S. Department of Defense’s Air Force Research Laboratory, will establish a Small Business Cyber Security Operations Center near LSU’s campus. It’s the largest Department of Defense project to-date for LSU, and follows a recent announcement from the Office of the Secretary of Defense that named STC’s maritime intelligence fusion efforts for the Naval Research Laboratory its project of the year.

Small businesses—the target of nearly 50% of all cyber-related crime—often don’t have the technical or financial resources to combat evolving threats.

Even a moderately sophisticated cyber-attack can be disastrous for a small business.

The SB-CSOC will address this challenge by providing small businesses with tools that educate and minimize risk, and position business owners to benefit from the same advanced cybersecurity strategies employed by large industry; Work on the new center will begin this year.

