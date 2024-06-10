LSU Foundation buys new house for school’s president

The LSU Foundation recently closed on a new house in Baton Rouge for the president’s use. The home is across University Lake from the existing president’s house, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

The new home was purchased by an entity under the LSU Foundation, the private fundraising arm of the university, to be used by the president, spokesperson Sara Whittaker says in a statement to the Illuminator.

“The LSU Foundation made a strategic investment in a home in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Baton Rouge with the goal of offering it to the university and the university president for aiding in fundraising,” Whittaker says.

The new South Lakeshore Drive home is valued at around $2 million, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish assessor’s website, and is currently undergoing renovations.

The 7,600-square-foot house sits on about a half-acre of lakefront property.

