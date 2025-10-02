LSU could see its next leader named by Halloween

The committee tasked with choosing the next LSU president aims to name its top choice by the end of the month, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

Christel Slaughter, chief executive of SSA Consultants, says her contracted firm will deliver the names of candidates Oct. 10 to the search committee, which will then conduct interviews through Oct. 20. The committee will recommend finalists to the LSU Board of Supervisors by Oct. 21. The board could then vote to hire a president at its Oct. 24 meeting.

The university is searching for a new leader after William Tate left Baton Rouge this past summer to become president of Rutgers University.

LSU’s presidential search has accelerated, with the board now eyeing a hire a month earlier than expected, though the new leader likely won’t begin until January. About 30 candidates applied, with fewer than considered 10 top-tier. Applicants remain confidential until finalists are named.

