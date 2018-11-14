LSU business school named among nation’s best by ‘Princeton Review’

The Princeton Review has named the LSU E. J. Ourso College of Business an outstanding business school in the 2019 edition of its annual business school rankings.

“We recommend the E. J. Ourso College of Business’ Flores MBA Program as one of the best places to earn an MBA,” says Robert Franek, Princeton Review editor in chief, in an LSU news release. “We chose the 252 on-campus MBA programs on the list based on our high regard for their academics and our assessment of institutional data we collect from the schools.”

The Princeton Review’s on-campus MBA survey asked students at the 252 business schools about their school’s academics, student body and campus life. The survey also gathered information about respondents including their career plans. The student surveys analyzed for this edition were conducted during the 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 academic years.

