LSU awarded $3.4M NSF cybersecurity training grant

Hiring for cybersecurity positions in the U.S. has become a dire situation, with companies needing more qualified workers than are available.

Seeing the opening for job opportunities and expanding cybersecurity programs at LSU, a group of engineering department faculty applied for and have received a $3.4 million National Science Foundation Scholarships for Service grant, which will fund 21 scholarships in cybersecurity training over a five-year period, LSU announced today.

LSU is one of 11 schools to receive the SFS grant, with the first round of scholarships expected to be awarded this fall.

Golden Richard III, associate director for cybersecurity at the LSU Center for Computation & Technology, or CCT, and principal investigator on the project, says he hopes the grant will raise LSU’s profile in cybersecurity as well as get more students interested in the field.

Richard was joined on the grant team by LSU faculty members from the computer science and electrical engineering departments, and from the Stephensen Department of Entrepreneurship.

Scholarship recipients will participate in an academic program in cybersecurity that includes both coursework and research in areas such as memory forensics, reverse engineering, malware analysis, blockchains, machine learning, and network security. They will also participate in a federal internship program and obtain at least one cybersecurity certification. Read the full announcement