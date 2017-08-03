LSU-area MOOYAH to open this month as high-volume concept

The newest MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes location is set to open this month near LSU, and the Plano, Texas-based chain hopes it will set the pace as a high-volume model for the region.

Chuck Kerr, who opened the first Louisiana MOOYAH location on Siegen Lane several years ago, says the new restaurant has a unique design and he hopes it will become a “flagship” for the chain. Located on Lee Drive near St. James Place, Kerr is targeting the LSU crowd and will have an entire section of the store dedicated to grab-and-go service.

Plus, MOOYAH Director of Franchise Sales Jordan Duran says a Denham Springs location near Bass Pro Shop opened today, and Kerr says he has his sights set on a Government Street area location in the future. MOOYAH also has a location in Gonzales.

MOOYAH’s expansion in the area has, however, had setbacks; Kerr’s location was initially set to open in January, but was delayed for several months because of architectural issues. He now plans to hold a soft opening August 14th and a grand opening in mid-September.

“I told MOOYAH I would put the investment and the risk into this to try to build a high-volume beta model,” Kerr says. “They’ve pretty much let me kind of build it how i thought it should be.”

Kerr’s Siegen store broke the chain out of its previous $1.3 million sales ceiling, and he hopes the new concept will break $2 million, which would be the highest-grossing MOOYAH location in the country. Kerr’s store will also sell merchandise, including see-through bags made by his wife that can be taken into LSU home football games.

“We’ve experienced very high volumes in this market,” Duran says. “This (new) restaurant is just another evolution and we hope we can sustain that volume.”

—Sam Karlin