LSU among top 100 universities globally to get patents in 2017

The quest to improve long-criticized intellectual property regulations at LSU is showing signs of a payoff as the university has been named among the world’s top 100 universities when it comes to getting U.S. utility patents in 2017.

The rankings from the National Academy of Inventors and Intellectual Property Owners Association show LSU was granted 25 patents last year, good enough to tie for a No. 98 ranking along with five other universities. Last year, LSU was tied for a No. 94 ranking, having been granted 26 patents in 2016.

LSU says faculty members applied for 145 U.S. patents last year across all of its campuses, with 35 patents granted, 25 of which LSU was listed as the first assignee.

“From biomedical patents that improve our health and well-being to advanced materials patents that will evolve our information technology, LSU is a leader helping to solve today’s challenges,” says Andrew Maas, director of the LSU Office of Innovation & Technology Commercialization, in a prepared statement.

The report ranks the top 100 universities in the world named as the first assignee on utility patents granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office during the 2017 calendar year. The NAI and IPO have published the report annually since 2013 to highlight the vital role patents play in university research and innovation.

With 524 patents granted, the University of California landed the most last year. See the complete rankings.