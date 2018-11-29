LSU accounting team wins regional, heads to national competition

With a win at regionals, a team of LSU accounting students will advance to compete in Deloitte’s national 2019 Audit Innovation Campus Challenge to be held in April at Deloitte University in Westlake, Texas, LSU has announced.



The team competed on Nov. 16 in Houston against other regional universities. Along with LSU, Baylor University was selected to advance to the national competition.



LSU’s team included Alyssa Azuara of Covington; Evan Chaney and Kylie Cronin of Baton Rouge; Trevor Maggio of New Orleans; Madeline McClain of Lake Charles; and Jordon Williams of Houston.

The competition helps students test their thinking and research skills. For the regional competition, each team was given the same challenge statement and tasked with determining how cutting-edge audit technologies could be applied to real-world business issues and presented their ideas before a group of judges.



“This experience really helped me become more creative and think outside of the box,” says Williams an a statement. “I learned a lot from our advisors and experts, and am confident that I will be able to apply my new knowledge to the real world.”



This is the second year in a row that LSU’s team has been selected to advance in the AICC nationally.

