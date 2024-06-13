Louisiana’s roof grant program is entering its second year

Louisiana’s fortified roof grant program is expected to begin accepting applications this fall, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

This year, state lawmakers allocated $20 million to the program, which is entering its second year. The Louisiana Department of Insurance, which manages the program, plans to combine those funds with money left over from last year and open a new application round this fall.

The program offers grants of up to $10,000 to eligible business owners and homeowners for new roofs built with improved materials and techniques that can stop leaks and withstand winds of up to 150 mph.

A fortified roof can lower the risk of storm damage, leading to lower insurance costs.

