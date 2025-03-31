Louisiana’s Office of Motor Vehicles has a new leader

State Fire Marshal Bryan Adams has been named commissioner of Louisiana’s Office of Motor Vehicles, Gov. Jeff Landry announced Monday.

Adams replaces former Commissioner Dan Casey, who resigned last week just days after a State of Emergency was issued in response to widespread disruptions at the OMV that Landry linked to outdated software.

“Our current system has faced challenges for too long, and I am eager to bring the successful ‘One Team’ approach that we implemented at the state fire marshal’s office to the Office of Motor Vehicles,” a statement from Adams reads.

Replacing Adams as state fire marshal will be Dale “Ed” Branch, current deputy chief for the state fire marshal’s office. Matthew Boudreaux will be the OMV’s new deputy commissioner.

It appears that Adams will serve as OMV commissioner only in the interim, as the governor’s office says he “intends to return to the state fire marshal’s office following his service at the OMV.”