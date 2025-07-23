Louisiana’s natural gas production picks up after two-year decline

After a two-year slump, Louisiana’s natural gas production is rebounding—driven by rising prices, renewed drilling and major federal policy shifts backing fossil fuel development, The Center Square writes.

The state’s output bottomed out at 264,000 million cubic feet in February 2025 but rose to 336,500 MMcf in March, signaling a turnaround after prices crashed in 2024.

LSU energy economist Greg Upton attributes the shift to market forces: When prices dropped, drilling slowed, especially in the Haynesville Shale. But with Henry Hub futures topping $4/MMBtu for the first time in two years this January, producers are ramping up again.

Adding momentum are aggressive federal moves under President Trump. His administration has lifted a pause on liquefied natural gas export approvals and ordered agencies to fast-track permits. Congress also passed sweeping legislation mandating expanded lease sales in the Gulf, reducing royalties and eliminating methane fees—steps expected to further boost Louisiana’s oil and gas activity as the industry capitalizes on favorable conditions.

