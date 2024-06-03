Louisiana’s fledgling hemp industry remains largely intact

A bill aiming to ban edible hemp products in Louisiana has died in the Legislature, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

On the House floor Friday, members attempted to find a compromise on Senate Bill 237 by Sen. Thomas Pressly, R-Shreveport, which would have reportedly led to the demise of some 2,000 hemp-related businesses that have taken root in Louisiana since 2022.

Rep. Laurie Schlegel, R-Metairie, proposed amendments to the Pressly bill that would have required all intoxicating ingredients be taken out of hemp products. Prevailing arguments were made in support of jobs and companies the hemp industry has spawned in Louisiana.

“I know there are a lot of you in this room who smoke weed, who ingest weed,” Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans, said in opposition to Schegel’s amendments. “If you don’t vote against this, I think you’re being a huge hypocrite.”

The amendments failed, 39-60, and Pressly’s bill foundered without being brought up for a House vote.

Read the full story.