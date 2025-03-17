Louisiana’s congressional map will go to the US Supreme Court next week

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments starting next Monday over the yearslong battle to draw a new congressional map for Louisiana, The Center Square reports.

The court will hear the combined cases of Louisiana v. Callais and Robinson v. Callais, and if the court rules against Louisiana, the state would have to design a new map.

The current map being challenged was drawn as a compromise in early 2024 to provide Louisiana Black voters fair and constitutional representation.

A lower court had invalidated the map, but the justices allowed it to be used in 2024 after an emergency appeal from the state and civil rights groups. The Supreme Court announced in November it would take up the redistricting challenge.

